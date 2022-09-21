Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, which steadily been losing services this year, will became an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, its owner, Crozer Health, announced Wednesday.

All current services at the hospital, including the emergency department, will close within 60 days, Crozer said. Crozer, which is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings Inc, of Los Angeles, had previously closed the maternity and intensive care units at the hospital.

Springfield Hospital, in Springfield, Delaware County, will offer only outpatient services, such as urgent care and surgery, by the end of this year, Crozer said. It will continue hosting primary care and specialty physicians.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park will continue as acute-care hospitals.

“What we’ve done is assess what those needs are in partnership with physicians, the community, and local leaders,” Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito said in a news release. “Through this engagement, we determined that access to community-based, high-quality, safe, and effective services are key to being responsive to the community while also addressing the changing nature of healthcare today

Crozer announced last month that its proposed purchase by ChrisitanaCare was not going to happen. In conjunction with that announcement, Crozer said that its owner, the for-profit Prospect, would convert Crozer into a nonprofit.

This article will be updated.