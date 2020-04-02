As the coronavirus rages through Philadelphia, thousands of low-wage workers like Davis are losing their health-care benefits when they lose their jobs. About 830,000 Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of March, more than the number of workers who filed in all of 2019. While county-level numbers aren’t yet available, Philadelphia, with its high concentration of low-wage service workers in the retail and hospitality industries, stands to be harder-hit than the rest of the state.