After nearly a century of operation, the city of Philadelphia plans to close its only nursing home by the end of this year, citing fewer residents, persistent losses, and the multi-million cost of upgrades needed at the facility in the city’s Fairmount section, officials said Tuesday.

“While I am sad to see the Philadelphia Nursing Home close, the financial realities of long-term care and the impact of the pandemic mean that it is simply not feasible to continue to operate such a large facility with so many empty beds,” said Cheryl Bettigole, Health Commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The city’s decision will add to a list of 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes that have closed since the coronavirus pandemic devastated the industry by killing many residents, leading to a bigger push to keep people out of the facilities, and raising costs for operators.

It also means that sick and vulnerable residents will have to find a new place to live. The openings at many nursing homes will make it easier to place residents in other facilities than it might have been in the past, officials said.

Some of the roughly 260 residents are expected to be discharged to home, with the help of home- and community-based services. The city said that no residents will be moved without a safe discharge or transfer plan. The city’s goal is to discharge all residents by Oct. 28.

Too many empty beds

At the end of May, only 65% of Philadelphia Nursing Home’s 402 beds were occupied, down from more than 90% in 2018. This projected loss at the nursing home for the year ending June 30 is $5.7 million, city officials said. The nursing home employs 277, according to a spokesperson for a nonprofit company, Fairmount Long Term Care, which has managed the facility since 1994.

Medicaid, which pays relatively low rates, covers almost all of the residents at the nursing home.

Among the needed investments at the nursing home are a $2.6 million boiler for heating and $4 million for a campus-wide generator, the city said. The state of Pennsylvania owns the facility, which was built in 1930, according to city records, and leases it to the city for $1 a year. The city has paid Fairmount to manage it since 1994.

The city budgeted $520,000 for Fairmount’s management fee in fiscal 2022, said James Garrow, spokesperson for the city health department, which oversees the nursing home. The city also provides a $3.2 million annual subsidy for the nursing home under its contract with Fairmount, he said.

It’s hard to get a clear view of the facility’s overall finances from Medicaid cost reports that Fairmount files with the state because the city keeps some of the revenue that the state provides to the nursing home, according to a Fairmount spokesperson.

“We are saddened by the news of the closure of the Philadelphia Nursing Home even though we understand that given the declining census the city’s decision probably was inevitable,” Fairmount said. “Our focus remains on our residents to ensure that they continue to receive the high quality care that they receive from us and to ensure that they are transitioned to other facilities or community-based services.”

Help for residents and employees

The city said it was hopeful that employees easily would be able to find jobs at other health care facilities, given widespread workforce shortages,

The Pennsylvania Department of Health received the city’s closure notice last week and is reviewing the plan.

The closure will add to a growing tally of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have shut their doors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which killed thousands of Pennsylvania nursing home residents and has made it ever harder for nursing home operators to make ends meet because of rising costs for labor and other expenses.

Fourteen Pennsylvania nursing homes have closed since April 2020, including Fox Subacute in Warrington last month according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Other closed Philadelphia-area facilities are PowerBack Rehabilitation in Phoenixville and Wellington Court Nursing & Rehab in West Chester, the department said.