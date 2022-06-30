Drexel University and Tower Health, co-owners of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, announced Thursday that they had lined up more than $50 million in support over the next two years for the North Philadelphia institution they bought out of bankruptcy in 2019.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson University (owner of Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network), Temple Health, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), and private donors will contribute the money, which will ensure short-term financial stability for St. Chris, a provider of vital services for mostly poor children.

Tower expects St. Chris to post a $17.7 million operating loss for the fiscal years that ends Thursday, down from a $96.7 million loss in fiscal 2021, when St. Chris had $265 million in revenue.

The leaders of Drexel and Tower expressed gratitude to the Philadelphia institutions — some of whom were in a coalition that abandoned efforts to bid on St. Chris during the 2019 bankruptcy auction — for their support. Specific amounts by institution were not available.

“Their commitment will help to secure the future of this great hospital that is a unique civic treasure, an invaluable asset for medical education, and above all, a mission-driven institution that delivers outstanding pediatric care to families in North Philadelphia and across the region,” Drexel president John Fry said.

Tower Health chief executive P. Sue Perrotty highlighted St. Christopher’s role in medical education. Temple, Drexel, and PCOM are among the schools that send medical students to St. Chris for training.

“St. Christopher’s is irreplaceable not only to the patients and community it serves, but also as part of Philadelphia’s role as a center of medical education and research, with more than 130 residents and fellows, 360 visiting residents from other schools, and over 500 other students in allied health fields,” she said.

The new financial support will remove some of the financial pressure of St. Chris’s losses on Tower, which is trying to recover from an expansion tear under former CEO Clint Matthews that resulted in a massive debt load and huge losses. Even though Tower owns St. Chris 50-50 with Drexel, Tower consolidates St. Chris’s financial results with the broader Tower system.

But the $50 million falls short of Tower’s goal of bring on additional owners for St. Chris. “We have a number of prospective partners that we’re hoping to bring into the ownership group,” Perrotty said in April.

As it is, Drexel and Tower will continue as owners of St. Chris. Tower, as the managing partner, will gradually give St. Chris more independent management responsibilities.

Financial support from Philadelphia also fell short of what was requested. Drexel and Tower asked for $10 million for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The city budget passed last week included $5 million.