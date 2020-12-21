The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied the Federal Trade Commission’s latest bid to block Thomas Jefferson University’s acquisition of Einstein Healthcare Network.
The decision by a panel of three judges leaves in place, a least for now, a lower-court finding that the FTC’s case failed to mesh with the reality of the Philadelphia area health-care market and relied on testimony from health insurers that was “not credible.”
Neither FTC nor Jefferson and Einstein had immediate comments on the denial of the FTC’s motion for an emergency injunction against the merger while it appealed its loss two weeks ago in U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania.
The federal regulators could ask for review by a larger panel of judges.
Jefferson and Einstein agreed last week to pause their merger until 11:59 p.m. Monday, though it is expected to take months to complete the merger after all the litigation is settled.
Jefferson’s acquisition of Einstein has been pending since September 2018 as it has undergone a long regulator review.