Camden-based Holtec agreed to pay a $5 million fine to avoid criminal charges in tax credit case

Holtec International, a Camden-based energy technology company, has agreed in a deal with state prosecutors to pay $5 million in penalties related to its application for New Jersey tax credits.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that Holtec has also agreed to retain an independent reviewer to monitor the company’s future applications for state benefits. In return, the attorney general agreed not to prosecute Holtec or a related company as long as they comply with the terms of the settlement.

Under the settlement announced Tuesday — which the AG described as a deferred prosecution agreement — Holtec and Singh Real Estate Enterprises will not receive the $1 million in tax credits they had sought from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. Neither Holtec nor Singh Real Estate admitted criminal liability.

State Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said the agreements “reinforce our commitment to protecting New Jersey’s taxpayers and ensuring fairness and integrity in our economic system by preventing companies from defrauding the state’s tax incentive programs.”

“Today, we are sending a clear message: No matter how big and powerful you are, if you lie to the state for financial gain, we will hold you accountable — period,” Platkin said.

Holtec said it agreed to settle “under threat of unfounded retaliatory criminal prosecution,” adding that the agreement allows the company and “its over 500 employees in New Jersey to continue their important work on the forefront of the green-energy revolution in America and beyond.”

The company said it likely would have been more expensive to litigate the matter with the state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.