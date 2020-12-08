An offset to inpatient clout is the decades-long shift of care from hospitals to outpatient settings. In fiscal 2020, Penn doctors performed 64,908 ambulatory surgeries, compared with 39,379 at Jefferson, according to reports to investors. It’s not clear how many of Penn’s procedures were outside Jefferson’s nine-county region. Penn has 11 multi-specialty outpatient sites. Jefferson said it owns two ambulatory surgery centers and has eight others that are joint ventures.