Joel Embiid is selling his penthouse for $5.5 million. It comes with a pool, outdoor kitchen and more.

Those who would like to see the world from new heights in the new year, or specifically from the height of 7-foot-2 Joel Embiid, can do so … if they have $5.5 million. The Society Hill penthouse of the six-time All-Star and MVP center for the 76ers is on the market.

The 3,549-square-foot condo is one of only 10 units in the building at 101 Walnut St. The bilevel home has two bedrooms, two full and two half-bathrooms, and is accessible from the 11th floor of the 12-story building.

Embiid isn’t leaving Philadelphia: He signed a four-year contract with the 76ers in 2021 reportedly for $196 million, keeping him in town through the 2026-27 season.

A building elevator, equipped with an access code for the unit, opens directly into the condo foyer. On the first floor, the open-floor plan encompasses the kitchen, dining room and living room areas with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the Delaware River and cityscape.

The all-white kitchen features an island with a counter and space for four hightop chairs. Diners can enjoy views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in the adjoining dining room. This main floor also has two balconies, on the eastern and western corners of the unit.

Advertisement

The two bedrooms each have their own private bathrooms finished in marble and Silestone. One is on the first floor of the unit, and the other is on the top floor.

A nearly 1,000-square-foot private rooftop is accessible by a staircase set against a black and white marble accent wall. The outdoor space includes a pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen.

The unit is equipped with smart home technology that can control lights and sound. The unit also has multiple walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and comes with a covered parking space.

Beyond the price tag, the monthly condo fee is $3,828.

The unit is listed by Serhant.Pennsylvania and was last sold for $3.2 million in 2018, according to the Redfin listing. The duplex was gut renovated after the property was purchased, according to Andrea Desy Edrei, operating partner with the realty company.

Another condo in the building is on the market for $2,495,000. The 2,423-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.

The building faces the park at Penn’s Landing, which is under construction. Once finished, the park will have gardens, a cafe, a large timber pavilion, an amphitheater, and connect Front Street to the waterfront between Walnut and Chestnut Streets with a cap above I-95.