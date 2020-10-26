Sunoco says the one-mile detour of its Mariner East 2 pipeline will require it to get new permits and acquire new easements, and to disturb more wetlands and bore under the Pennsylvania Turnpike at two locations. It will require trenching near five homes, including Dillon’s. Mostly, it would add more time and costs to finish a segment of the pipeline that Sunoco said was less than 60 days from completion when the DEP ordered a halt.