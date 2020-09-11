The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Friday ordered Sunoco to re-route a portion of its Mariner East 2 pipeline being dug in Upper Uwchlan Township, Chester County, after an August spill of 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid flowed into Marsh Creek Lake.
Marsh Creek State Park and its 535-acre lake is one of the most heavily visited parks in the state with more than a million visitors a year, and the spill enraged residents and environmental groups, and the DEP ordered the drilling stopped at the time.
Though there is already a backup route as the result of a previous DEP order, a re-routing of the 20-inch pipeline could create a significant delay for Sunoco Pipeline LP.
A representative for Sunoco, owned by Energy Transfer, could not be immediately reached for comment.
The spill occurred Aug. 10 when crews were drilling horizontally to install the pipeline that would transport for natural gas liquids. The section of pipeline runs along Little Conestoga Road in Upper Uwchlan Township, passing from the northwest to the southeast in the Marsh Creek Watershed.
The drilling fluid typically contains a mixture of bentonite clay and water and is classified as an industrial waste. The incident also resulted in a 15-foot wide by 8-foot deep sinkhole and also impacted wetlands, two tributaries to the lake, as well as the lake itself. Officials closed off 33 acres of the lake from boating and other recreational uses.
“These incidents are yet another instance where Sunoco has blatantly disregarded the citizens and resources of Chester County with careless actions while installing the Mariner East 2 Pipeline," DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a statement. “We will not stand for more of the same. An alternate route must be used.”
DEP spokesperson Virginia Cain said Sunoco has 30 days to file an appeal of the administrative order to re-route the section. If it does, the matter would go before the state Environmental Hearing Board.
Cain said Sunoco had to propose an alternate pipeline route in 2017 after a spill that year. She said that Sunoco found at the time that the route was feasible. So, the new order states Sunoco must use that route.
The new route would run a little over a mile, and north of where the current pipeline drilling is taking place. The route would cross under the Pennsylvania Turnpike, then run parallel to the road, cross Little Conestoga Road, then turn south, then cross back again under the turnpike.
It would still cross two waterways and forested wetlands, and be closer to five homes.
Alex Bomstein, an attorney at Clean Air Council, said Friday afternoon that he had just learned of the DEP order and could not comment on the new route. But he commended the DEP for stopping the drilling at Marsh Creek after the August spill.
“That Sunoco cannot go ahead at this horizontal drilling site is correct and absolutely necessary given that its track record demonstrates that it’s not going to be able to build this safely through Marsh Creek State Park,” he said.
After the most recent spill, the DEP assessed a $355,636 fine against Sunoco for violations related to the construction of the pipeline in eight Pennsylvania counties. That penalty was for violations that took place between August 2018 and April 2019 involving leaks or spills of drilling fluid during horizontal drilling to open a space through which a steel pipeline is installed.
The incidents have left some environmental and residents' groups to call for a complete halt of the entire pipeline.
“Sunoco’s negligence has created a series of entirely predictable disasters, the most recent being the massive spill at Marsh Creek Lake," said Food & Water Action organizer Sam Rubin in a statement. “This dangerous, unnecessary pipeline does not need to be re-routed. It must be shut down entirely.”