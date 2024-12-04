Campbell’s CEO will step down to become president of the Washington Commanders

The president and CEO of The Campbell’s Co., Mark Clouse, will become president of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Clouse, who has led Campbell’s since 2019, will step down on Jan. 31, the Camden-based company announced on Tuesday.

“Campbell’s will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Clouse in a statement on Tuesday. “While I am stepping away a bit earlier than I anticipated, I feel like I have one more act in my career.”

Mick Beekhuizen, current president of the company’s meals and beverages division, will become Campbell’s president and CEO in February. He joined the company in 2019, and will become the 15th CEO in the company’s 155 years.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been selected by the board to lead this iconic company,” said Beekhuizen in a statement.

Before joining Campbell’s, Beekhuizen served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Chobani from 2016 to 2019. The company known for its Greek yogurt has local ties to the area too, having acquired Philadelphia-founded La Colombe in 2023.

The leadership change is just the latest shift for Campbell’s. In September, Clouse announced the company’s intent to change its name from Campbell Soup Co. to The Campbell’s Co., which was approved by shareholders in November.

Although Campbell’s has been associated with the iconic soup business, it also sells brands such as Rao’s, Goldfish, and Pepperidge Farm. The company brought in $9.6 billion in net sales in the 2024 fiscal year across its meals, beverages and snacks business.

This isn’t Campbell’s first link to professional football. The company has partnered with former Eagles player Jason Kelce on a special Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Noodle soup.

And while Clouse is leaving for a team other than the Eagles, the Commanders also have local ties. Josh Harris, who has led a private equity career, and is the managing partner of the Sixers, reached a deal to become an owner of the Commanders last year.

The 2023 sale of the team from Dan Snyder and his family to a group led by Harris was a $6.05 billion deal, reportedly the highest price ever paid for a North American professional sports franchise.

“The Washington Commanders role is a once-in-a-lifetime position that blends my passion for business and love of sports,” said Clouse. “A leadership role in professional sports is the only thing that would’ve pulled me away from Campbell’s.”

The Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 26-18 on Nov. 14. The teams face off again on Dec. 22.