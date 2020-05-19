Many of Nasdaq’s and its member firms’ 200-plus employees who normally staff the FMC offices will remain homebound. Kennedy expects about half the usual 75 floor or so brokers, who buy and sell stock options contracts; market-makers whose guarantees ensure those trades are completed; and Nasdaq risk, systems and market surveillance employees will return June 1, with more to follow as volume rebuilds. Options sales permit investors to buy seek gains (or risk losses) for a fraction of the price of owning stock.