Navient says on its website that it’s offering “up to three months of administrative forbearance to qualified FFELP [Federal Family Education Loan Program] borrowers who request it. This program brings your eligible loans current and postpones payments for up to three months. During this time, you will not be responsible for making payments but please know interest will continue to accrue. At the end of this forbearance, unpaid interest will not be capitalized (added to your outstanding principal balance).”