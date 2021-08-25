An exhaustive report commissioned by the University of Pennsylvania on how its scholars handled the remains of a child killed in the MOVE bombing has condemned the behavior of two Penn anthropologists it says showed “extremely poor judgment and gross insensitivity to the human dignity and social and political implications” of their conduct.

The 217-page report castigated retired professor Alan Mann for failing to find a way to return to the MOVE family the remains he was given by the Philadelphia medical examiner in the wake of the 1985 fire in which six adult MOVE members and five children died when police dropped a bomb on their fortified rowhouse. The city gave Mann the bones to see if he could verify them as the remains of 14-year-old Katricia Dotson Africa. He was unable to.

The report by the Tucker Law Group, a Philadelphia firm, also sharply criticized Janet Monge, a curator at the Penn Museum on campus, for using the bones as a teaching aid, particularly in a video class. They said she did so without seeking permission from the MOVE family.

At the same time, the lawyers concluded that neither Mann nor Monge violated any “professional, ethical or legal standards.” The report immediately added, however, that Penn Museum had no policies in place then for how to treat such remains.

Attempts to reach both Mann and Monge for comment early Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Questions and criticism about the mishandling of the remains erupted this spring, after an article published in April in Billy Penn and commentary in The Inquirer by activist Abdul-Aliy Muhammad. Both Penn and the City of Philadelphia launched investigations into how some remains were handled and why they were not returned to relatives.

Since the disclosure, the University has formally apologized over the issue, as has Penn Museum director Christopher Woods, who took on the post the same month the scandal broke. The remains were returned to MOVE relatives on July 2.

In the May 1985 incident, police laid siege to the group’s fortified house after neighbors complained of harassment by the organization. After a gun battle, police dropped a bomb on the home to dislodge a rooftop bunker.

The city let the resultant fire burn to destroy the bunker after the fire commissioner promised his firefighters could get the blaze under control. But the fire spread and destroyed MOVE’s building and 60 other houses. The badly burned bodies of the MOVE adults and the children were found in the group’s basement.

In 1986, Mann took custody of the remains — a pelvic bone and part of a femur — and tried unsuccessfully to link them to a specific person. He joined Princeton University’s faculty in 2001 but the remains remained at Penn’s Museum.

Katricia and her younger sister, Zanetta, 13, were the oldest children to die during the fire. Their mother was MOVE member Consuewella Dotson Africa, who died in June.

Dotson was in prison during the 1985 bombing, one of nine MOVE members serving a 30-year term for third-degree murder in the 1978 death of Police Officer James Ramp.

