The state’s Independent Fiscal Office, using data that PSERS contractors provided, points out that setting up this new agency might not save any money, at least at first. But Rep. Tobash says a single office would be more efficient than the current system, under which SERS and PSERS sometimes pay the same money managers different rates, and “SERS buys Microsoft on Monday while PSERS is buying it on Thursday,” boosting broker paydays at taxpayer expense.