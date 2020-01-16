The cost is expected to start leveling off in the future as new school hires are being granted smaller pension guarantees, along with private sector style defined-contribution pensions whose values rise and fall with investment markets, under a reform law signed by Gov. Wolf in 2017. But long-serving Pennsylvania school administrators and teachers will continue retiring under the old rules, with pensions plus Social Security enabling them to enjoy retirement incomes close to their former salaries, for decades to come.