City officials announced Sunday that the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery has been extinguished and that an array of local and federal agencies will be investigating the cause of the blast that injured five workers.
The fire, which erupted in a massive fireball and shook nearby homes, began about 4 a.m. Friday and burned until Saturday afternoon. In a statement, the mayor’s office said the gas valve fueling the fire had been shut off.
Investigators from federal and local agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are scheduled to begin their investigation early Monday, the statement said. It said the city health department and fire hazmat unit will continue to monitor the air quality around the South Philadelphia facility, the largest oil refinery on the East Coast.
PES spokeswoman Cherice Corley said Saturday that there had been three separate explosions and it appeared that the main fuel that was still burning was propane. She said she was unable to state what exact chemical had also burned.
The fire hit one of the refinery’s alkylation unit, where crude oil is converted into fuels, using hydrofluoric acid as a catalyst. The acid, which can drift for miles as a gas, is one of the most toxic substances in the refinery. Although OSHA in 2009 cited the previous owner, Sunoco, for an escape of hydrofluoric acid, city officials have said none escaped in last week’s fire.
The workers’ injuries were minor, officials said.
PES urged area residents to call its hotline at 215-339-7300 with any concerns.