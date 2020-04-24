Their precedent-setting campaign to oust the leaders they called the "Bad Four" at Sekisui House, a multinational homebuilder based in Japan, fell short as investors including Mitsubishi Bank backed the incumbents despite concerns over a $50 million loss. Top left: Fumiyasi Suguro, Pamela Fennell, Iwasaki, Fujiwada, Yamada; lower left, Wada; restaurant hostess; and Christopher Douglas Brady. All except Mrs. Brady and the hostess were insurgent candidates for board seats at Sekisui House.