Cohen’s justice was overturned on appeal in 2005, but you could say he has been vindicated by events: The unauthorized investor, Michael Liberty, went on to raise hundreds of millions more, much of it from Philadelphia-area sources, for Mozido, a telecom start-up that failed to thrive as promised. In 2017 Liberty was jailed for campaign finance fraud. Last year he was indicted on fraud charges related to Mozido, which he is contesting.