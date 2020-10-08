With all the private cash it has raised, goPuff has also attracted public subsidies. It won $400,000 in Pennsylvania state aid and $2.5 million in cheap city-backed loans to help develop its headquarters at Third and Spring Garden Streets. It got a 10-year, up to $39 million tax break in reduced taxes for a planned $43 million 300,000-square-foot warehouse and tech center near Rowan University in Glassboro.