Big-business groups and finance executives, who profited from President Trump’s tax and environmental-regulations cuts, stepped up criticism of the lame-duck President after Wednesday’s attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol following incendiary remarks by the President and his weeks-long attack on November’s election results.
“The chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better,” posted the Business Roundtable, a CEO group including Comcast chief Brian L. Roberts, Vanguard leader Mortimer “Tim” Buckley, DuPont CEO Edward L. Breen, Johnson & Johnson chief Alan Gorsky and other top corporate leaders.
The group also “calls on the President and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power.”
Some members of the group went farther.“The insurrection that followed the President’s remarks [Wednesday] is appalling and an affront to the democratic values we hold dear as Americans,” Steve Schwarzman, a top donor to Trump’s campaigns and an Abington native who heads Blackstone, one of the largest private-equity managers and a major investor of Pennsylvania’s state pension funds. “The outcome of the election is very clear and there must be a peaceful transition of power.”
“We are better than this. Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results,” and “support the peaceful transition of power,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, which has over 10,000 employees in the Philadelphia region.
Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, the largest U.S. private money manager, with local operations in Wilmington and Princeton, called the Capitol attack “an assault on our nation, our democracy, and the will of the American people.” He added, “The peaceful transition of power is the foundation of our democracy.”
Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who owns large stakes in Starbucks, Chipotle, Lowe’s, Fannie Mae and other familiar companies, called on the President to step down before Joe Biden’s scheduled inauguration. “Donald Trump, it is time for you to resign and apologize to all Americans,” Ackman wrote, in a social-media post.
Few of the Fortune 500 leaders publicly challenged the President earlier in his term. In 2017, after Trump was perceived as slow to criticize white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Va., Merck chief executive Kenneth Frazier resigned from the President’s American Manufacturing Council, and issued a statement that “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”
Frazier later questioned Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” an attempt to rush a Covid-19 vaccine into production. That operation is credited with accelerating vaccine development but has also been criticized for its reliance on inexperienced military leaders to arrange distribution.
The National Association of Manufacturers, a large lobbying group, said Vice President Mike Pence should consider invoking the 25th Amendment letting a majority of cabinet members temporarily remove him from power.
Some Philadelphia-area business figures were slower to react. After Patrick Harker, the former Wharton School Dean who is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, told attendees at a business forecasting event Thursday morning that the Fed hopes “to build a strong and inclusive economy” after the recent national “disunity,” none of the business people in attendance asked about the Capitol attack.
Spokespeople for Vanguard’s Buckley and Comcast’s Roberts and Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce officials did not immediately respond to comment. Guy Ciarrocchi, who runs the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry and has defended Trump supporters against what he considers biased national media, declined to comment on the Wednesday attack.
This is a developing story.