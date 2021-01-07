Some members of the group went farther.“The insurrection that followed the President’s remarks [Wednesday] is appalling and an affront to the democratic values we hold dear as Americans,” Steve Schwarzman, a top donor to Trump’s campaigns and an Abington native who heads Blackstone, one of the largest private-equity managers and a major investor of Pennsylvania’s state pension funds. “The outcome of the election is very clear and there must be a peaceful transition of power.”