While other poultry processors in Pennsylvania also landed in Category 3, Bell & Evans is the only operation to have that designation in more than one product line, records show. The company did not immediately return requests for comment. An undated FAQ about salmonella on Bell & Evans web site suggests that the company’s organic-certified facilities make it more difficult to fight against salmonella “because our products and surfaces are not exposed to harsh cleaning agents that may otherwise eliminate some bacteria.” The company said it aims to maintain a Category 1 status but said it’s common for “naturally occurring bacteria levels to fluctuate.”