More than 85,000 customers in the Philadelphia area remained without electrical power Thursday as additional out-of-state repair crews arrived to help regional power companies recover from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Peco reported that 33,000 customers were still powerless, less than 10% of the 425,000 customers it says were impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias. Most of the customers were in hard-hit Chester and Bucks counties. Peco earlier had reported that outages peaked at 307,000 during the storm, but revised its count of total outages to include all customers who lost power at some point during the event.
Peco, which serves 1.6 million customers in Philadelphia and surrounding Southeastern Pennsylvania counties, said it expects to have 95% of outages restored by the end of the day Thursday. But some more troublesome outages will take longer to repair, and the company has told some customers not to expect their power to be restored before Sunday.
The company said it anticipates almost 2,000 additional field employees and contractors to be available to support restoration efforts. Crews from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and as far away as Texas are traveling to Southeastern Pennsylvania to assist with restoration efforts.
Atlantic City Electric, which said that nearly 40% of its 525,000 customers lost power during the storm, has restored power to all but 26,000 customers Thursday. It expected all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, will have their service restored by Saturday night.
“We know that an extended outage is frustrating for our customers, and is even more challenging during this difficult time, Gary Stockbridge, region president of Atlantic City Electric, said in a statement.
Public Service Electric & Gas, which serves 2.3 million customers in New Jersey, said it has restored power to 435,000 of the 575,000 customers who lost power. About 26,000 customers in South Jersey are among the 140,000 customers still without power.
PSE&G expects at least 85% of its customers will be restored by Friday night, but some difficult restorations may continue through the weekend and possibly as late as Monday.