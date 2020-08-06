Peco reported that 33,000 customers were still powerless, less than 10% of the 425,000 customers it says were impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias. Most of the customers were in hard-hit Chester and Bucks counties. Peco earlier had reported that outages peaked at 307,000 during the storm, but revised its count of total outages to include all customers who lost power at some point during the event.