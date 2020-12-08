Credit scores will be impacted. But we’re in an unprecedented recession. What future lender won’t be impressed by the management skills of a restaurant owner who was able to navigate through these very extraordinary economic times? As for suppliers, “they’ll threaten to cut restaurants off,” Cibik says. “But most likely they’ll put you on COD (cash on delivery) terms and keep doing business with you.” Some suppliers may be angry, but relationships can be repaired, particularly if by filing for Chapter 11, a restaurant can avoid going out of business altogether. “It’s not going to hurt your brand,” Cibik says. “You’re in possession of the restaurant, you’re operating. That’s the really big benefit.”