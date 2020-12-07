Sean Kennedy, the association’s executive vice president for public affairs, wrote on Monday, Dec. 7 to congressional leaders to share the survey’s grim findings and to lobby for extended relief packages. The association is leading a push for the passage of the Restaurants Act, which would establish a $120 billion fund to help restaurants. It also gave lawmakers a plan to create a second draw from the Paycheck Protection Program that would be tailored toward restaurants’ needs, which include perishable inventory. The first round of PPP, which ended in August, lent $525 billion to small businesses to cover rent and payroll.