Casey Parker of the Jose Pistolas group is frustrated by what he called the lack of leadership, foresight, and bolder solutions: “The first time around, I didn’t blame the governor or the mayor. Everybody was trying to figure it out. But this time? C’mon! We saw this coming and there needs to be a little more planning on this end. Like ‘Hey, we’re going to allow you to hold on to your money for liquor and sales tax!’ Or any number of other things that could have been done to help us this time around. … All of our [official] responses have been a little too reactive as opposed to proactive.”