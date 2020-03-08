GoPuff also runs sites in West Chester and other suburbs, and plans more in King of Prussia and Conshohocken, plus a 300,000-square foot, state-aided distribution center in Glassboro. Since last fall, the company has leased new sites in Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and several Texas and Virginia communities, among other states. The company employs more than 2,000, at more than 150 locations Unlike Uber or Lyft, it offers work to drivers who needn’t worry about driving newer cars that customers prefer, because they haul snacks, not people.