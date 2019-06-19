PwC, formerly known as PriceWaterhouseCoopers, has a popular loan-offset program for employees: PwC pays part of their student loans as a benefit, offering $100 a month in loan payments for up to six years. That can cut loan principal and interest by as much as $10,000 and shorten employees’ debt-payoff period by up to three years. About 8,700 PwC staffers are currently signed up for the benefit and 8,069 are receiving payments. Since launching the program in 2016, PwC — among the first large companies to tackle the student debt issue via loan repayment — has paid off $25.9 million worth of workers’ debt.