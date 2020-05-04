Thanks to the CARES Act – and whether you’ve been affected by COVID-19 or not, all businesses and self-employed individuals can defer their federal employer payroll taxes on the 6.2 percent social security tax incurred between March 27 and December 31, 2020 until as late as 2022. Fifty percent of the taxes owed would be payable by December 31, 2021 with the balance due by the end of the following year. Remember these are employer taxes only – you still have to withhold and pay in your employees’ share when due, and Medicare taxes are not eligible for deferral. For many business owners, the opportunity to save these payments, at least for a while, could be a big boost to their cash flow.