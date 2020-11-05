Jim’s Steaks on South Street generally had long lines around the corner for its cheesesteaks, but that practice has been curtailed because of the pandemic. So the steak shop’s owners have leaned heavily on the internet. “We have enhanced our delivery visibility with DoorDash click-through on our website and other social media outlets,” Ken Silver, the restaurant’s president, says. “Our DoorDash volume has increased 400 percent since the March shutdown, and it continues to improve.”