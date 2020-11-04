It’s been a challenging year. And this week stands among the toughest, with the stress of a presidential election, and its unknown results, looming over an already exhausting moment in life.
To help you get through it, we asked chefs for their favorite local comfort foods, all available for takeout or delivery. If you need to snuggle up on the couch with a big bowl of noodles, a cheesy pie of pizza, or a hearty lamb stew, Philly’s here for you.
What it is: A thick crust square pie that’s first topped with cheese, and then finished with a hearty layer of sauce
“There are a couple of really good pizza spots, and Angelo’s is up there with the best, and there are only a few really good cheesesteak spots, and Angelo’s is also up there with the best. Their cutlets are up there, too, so basically they’re best in class in everything they do, which makes it worth the trouble of trying to get through to them on the phone. Nothing beats fried, saucy, crispy goodness when you need some comfort.” — Peter Hwang of SouthGate
Takeout only, order by phone, 736 S. 9th St., 215-922-0000, angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com
What it is: An arepa stuffed with a chicken and avocado salad, fried sweet plantains, and smoked gouda
“This is my go-to. It’s so basic but it just hits all the right notes. One of the beautiful things about comfort food is that you don’t have to think too hard about it. It’s just there for you. The arepa is what gets us excited, but we also usually get the tequeños. It’s like a Venezuela mozzarella stick, and needless to say, when it comes to comfort food, fried cheese works every single time.” — Ari Miller of Musi
Takeout and delivery through Caviar, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, 524 S. 4th St., 267-928-4584, puyeroflavor.com
What it is: A giant bowl of hand-drawn noodles mixed with sliced beef, tendon, and brisket, all submerged in a spicy Szechuan pepper broth
“More and more often, it’s like man, I don’t feel like cooking and I’m depressed, and it’s great to have this giant bowl of noodles. It can’t fix our problems or our country’s problems, but it delivers pure comfort. This has this chicken noodle for the soul vibe, and it’s a huge portion with all these very chewy noodles that fill you up. You have to get a side of the wood ear mushrooms in vinegar sauce. They’re lightly pickled, with a little sweet soy and garlic that adds this pungent flavor and wild texture you can put right in the soup.” — Alex Bois of Lost Bread
Takeout and delivery through DoorDash, 131 N 10th St., 215-923-2222, spicectogo.com
What it is: A Yemeni stew made with shredded lamb, spices, and fenugreek, and served with warm clay oven bread
“It’s very aromatic, with warm spices like cumin and curry, and sweet, shredded lamb. And you get this spongy clay bread to scoop it all up with. As the weather’s changing, it’s just a satisfying dish because of how warming it is. It’s even better when you can dine in because it’s served in this bubbling clay pot that stays hot forever, but it translates to take-out well.” — Ben Bynum of Warmdaddy’s, Relish, and Green Soul
What it is: A hearty Vietnamese soup filled with thick rice noodles and an assortment of meats, including braised beef and pork shoulder, topped with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and spicy chili oil
“Phở obviously comes to mind for comfort, but I personally love spice, and if you’re a fan of spicy, you’re going to love the Bun Bo Hue. The restaurant has maybe 10 items on the menu, but this is what everyone gets. And it’s always so consistent — very meaty and hearty, and filled with these udon-thick noodles. It’s probably a 7 or 8 out of 10 level of spiciness, but if you ask them not to top it with the chili oil, it’s more like a 2 out of 10.” — Jackson Fu of Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
Takeout only (and cash only), 1031 S 8th St., 215-923-8347
What it is: 4-inch cheesecakes in flavors ranging from strawberry shortcake to cinnamon roll to brownie to birthday cake
“They have so many flavors, and I think for a lot of people, that’s the draw. It’s got the appeal of going to a Baskin-Robbins back in the day. It’s cheesecake, but it’s very decadent and indulgent. Once you start [eating], it may sound cliche, but it’s going to be hard to stop.” — Jenn Ladd, Inquirer food writer
Pickup only, 910 Township Line Rd., Elkins Park, phillycheesecakelady.com (Current hours are 10 a.m. to sellout, Thursday through Sunday)