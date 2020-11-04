“There are a couple of really good pizza spots, and Angelo’s is up there with the best, and there are only a few really good cheesesteak spots, and Angelo’s is also up there with the best. Their cutlets are up there, too, so basically they’re best in class in everything they do, which makes it worth the trouble of trying to get through to them on the phone. Nothing beats fried, saucy, crispy goodness when you need some comfort.” — Peter Hwang of SouthGate