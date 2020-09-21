The Philadelphia region’s restaurant scene is in constant motion, even without a pandemic.

Even though restaurants and bars are struggling mightily, the number of reported closings so far this year in the Philadelphia area is fairly similar to previous years. (Restaurants close for myriad reasons beyond “slow business.”) And restaurants keep opening, mostly projects that had been started before the pandemic.

The forecast, however, is bleak. Cold weather is on the way, imperiling outdoor dining. The traditionally lucrative holiday parties, in which an office buys out a restaurant, won’t happen. Some restaurants will mitigate the effects through stepped-up takeout and catering. Even so, the business climate in the first quarter of 2021 may be far different.

Here are the restaurants that have confirmed closings:

September

Nourish on South Street (fire); Beijing in University City; Charlie Brown’s locations in New Jersey; High Street on Market (moved from Old City to Washington Square West)

Coowner Ray Tafuri outside the Midtown III, at 28 S. 18th St., on Aug. 21, 2020.
August

Midtown III diner in Rittenhouse; Bibou in South Philadelphia (coming back as a grocery); Spicy Belly in Wissahickon; Le Bus Cafe in Rittenhouse; Warmdaddy’s in South Philadelphia; Grand Lux Cafe’s location in Cherry Hill. (Bistrot La Minette in Queen Village says it’s closed for the time being.)

An exterior view of the former Northern Liberties outpost of Dmitri’s in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 15, 2020. The restaurant has closed.
July

Dmitri’s in Northern Liberties; V Street in Rittenhouse; Chestnut Diner in Rittenhouse; Tiki in Washington Square West; Poi Dog Philly in Center City; Manny Brown’s on South Street; the Bards in Rittenhouse; Bainbridge Street Barrel House on the Bella Vista/Queen Village border; Gaslight in Old City; Toll Man Joe’s in South Philadelphia; LALO at the Bourse in Old City; Saxbys location at 20th and Walnut Streets; Pizza Fresca in Washington Square West (moving); Naf Naf Grill’s location in Mount Laurel; Zoe’s Kitchen’s locations in Cherry Hill, Newtown Square, Wayne, and Blue Bell.

Mama's Vegetarian, 18 S. 20th St.
June

R2L at Two Liberty Place in Center City; Mama’s Vegetarian in Center City (confirmed); Applebee’s at 15th and Chancellor

Owner Ange Branca at Sate Kampar, 1837 E. Passyunk Ave.
May

Bourbon Blue in Manayunk; Paesano’s in Fishtown; Mad River in Manayunk; Sate Kampar in South Philadelphia; Farmicia in Old City; Vitarelli’s in Cherry Hill

April

Zinburger in Cherry Hill

March

The Palm in Center City

Dining room at Casa MÃ©xico, the former Koukouzeli.
January

La Veranda on Penn’s Landing; Cafe Lift’s Narberth location; Sandler’s on 9th in Washington Square West; South Philly Bar & Grill in South Philadelphia; Koukouzeli in South Philadelphia; Helm Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse; Yang Ming in Bryn Mawr; Tasty Place in Chinatown