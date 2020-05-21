As many of the region’s small businesses get ready to re-open, some are wondering what to expect in this new, post-pandemic world. Will customers return in force? Will employees be willing to return to work? Will life ever get back to normal? How will my business be different? No one has the answers to these questions. But the “essential” businesses that have been allowed to operate over the past few months can give us a preview of the coming months. These small business owners have already learned important lessons.