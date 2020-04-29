This emergency is more than a public health crisis. It is also an economic crisis threatening housing security for tens of millions of Americans, including tens of thousands of Philadelphians. If we do not act now, millions of working-class people will lose their homes due to unemployment and illness, neither of which they caused nor control. Black and brown people, working people, and immigrants will bear the worst health effects of COVID-19 even as they take the worst of the economic fallout. When it comes to housing, 55% of black people are cost-burdened — paying more than 30% of income toward rent or a mortgage — as are 54% of Latinx people, higher than cost-burdened rates for Asian and other minority groups at nearly 46% and white people at close to 43%, per a 2019 report from Harvard University.