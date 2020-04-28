“When you’re already lonely, you’re interpreting information in a way that’s more negative,” Barsade said. “Normally, when you go to work, you hang out with your work colleagues. You don’t have to make any special effort. They’re just kind of there around the proverbial water cooler. But now, if you haven’t heard from people in a few days, you’re going to feel ostracized. And once you hit a tipping point and decide you’re lonely, all sorts of things start to happen psychologically that get in the way of you reaching out.”