More than 1,000 unionized Starbucks workers at roughly 100 stores across the country — including three stores in Philadelphia — went on strike today, with plans to continue picketing through the weekend.

In Philadelphia, workers from Starbucks locations at 3400 Civic Center Blvd., 34th and Walnut, and 20th and Market are participating in the strike, which organizers have dubbed the “Double Down Strike.”

The action builds on the union’s last nationwide effort, in November, when more than 110 union stores and 1,000 workers went on strike on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, when the company gives out free plastic cups for holiday-drink orders.

The first Starbucks store voted to unionize last December in Buffalo. Since then, workers have voted to unionize at more than 250 stores in the U.S., including seven stores in Philadelphia. (Two Philly stores voted against unionization.)

Relations between pro-union workers and Starbucks’ management had been strained pre-pandemic. That dynamic has only intensified as the store unions negotiate for their first contracts. Various complaints have been issued from the National Labor Relations Board, citing hundreds of violations of federal labor law. Starbucks has withheld wages from union baristas, fired union organizers, and company representatives have reportedly walked out of bargaining sessions before they began.

Starbucks has also permanently closed a number of stores this year, including the first Seattle store to unionize. (The chain closed a Philly store at 10th and Chestnut this summer, citing safety issues; it was not a unionized store.)