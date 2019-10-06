“I was never able to build any savings. By the time I was ready to start a career in the profession I was educated for, the economy had tanked, and I wasn’t able to find anything. That’s why I went back to school for social work. It isn’t recession-proof, but it’s a lot more flexible. It’s just been a constant source of stress, starting out every month with that bill to cover, especially working a blue-collar job. I regret going to grad school every time I think about it, especially when I know that other countries have different ways of educating their citizens. I guess I should have emigrated, but I just thought things would work out differently.”