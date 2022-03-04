EPAM, the Newtown, Bucks County-based software outsourcing firm that built a $4 billion yearly business largely with software professionals from across the former Soviet Union, has come off the fence and declared its support for Ukraine, where it has 14,000 workers.

The company’s founder and chief executive, Arkadiy Dobkin, was born in Belarus, where the government is allied with Russia. But in a statement Friday, EPAM announced “its full support of Ukraine and calls for the immediate end to the unlawful and unconscionable attack on the people of Ukraine.”

EPAM said it would stop doing business for Russian clients, and committed $100 million to helping its employees and their families in Ukraine.

“What is happening in Ukraine is deeply personal for us. Our colleagues around the world are united in support” of EPAM’s Ukrainian staff and their families, added Dobkin, in his statement.

The company also employs staff in Russia, its ally Belarus, and other former Soviet countries, as well as in Latin America and India.

A week before Russia attacked on Feb 24, Dobkin told investors that EPAM was shifting business away from the former Soviet countries. But he added that more than half EPAM’s nearly $4 billion in yearly sales are still serviced from that region.

He had hoped damage to the company’s business would be no worse than when Russia occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014. But Russia’s attack this time was on a much wider front, including Ukraine’s major cities.

EPAM, which last year was added to the S&P 500 index of the biggest American companies, has seen its share value fall to around $200, from over $700 in early December, destroying more than $25 billion in market valuation. Investors feared that EPAM’s business would be disrupted, first by Russia’s warlike moves, and then by its invasion, now in its second week.

EPAM’s move was accompanied by a bright “We Stand With Ukraine” banner and a heart in the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian national flag on the first page of its English-language Web site. That led to its removal late Friday morning from a list of “Companies Supporting War” in Ukraine compiled by the Ukraine-based business-intelligence software firm Molfar, according to chief marketing officer Elena Petukova.

EPAM had been listed, not with companies that directly support the war, but with a larger group of companies whose position was “nuanced.”

“Just learned that EPAM is closing offices in Russia. The company has been removed from the list,” Petkova confirmed in an email Friday morning from Ukraine.

”The status of EPAM was ‘nuanced’” before today’s commitment, because Dobkin in his earlier statements on the war had ignored “the fact of Russia’s invasion of the territory of Ukraine,” i chief executive of EPAM, told the Inquirer. “You can’t be neutral right now.”

EPAM has 6,000 employees in Russia itself, Starosiak added. “There is no information about what will happen to them.”

In committing $100 million, EPAM is following other Ukrainian information technology companies, which have “organized fundraising for the army,” Starosiak concluded. EPAM’s committment “is larger,” he noted, “but corresponds to the size of the company.”

Also in Friday’s statement, EPAM confirmed that it “does not do work for the government in Russia,” and that it will comply with “all sanctions” against Russia.