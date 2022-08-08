Temple University Health System, Redeemer Health, and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine have formed a consortium to buy Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the nonprofit health systems announced Monday.

The price was not disclosed.

“Together, our organizations bring the expertise, resources, operational excellence and skilled clinical care to ensure that Chestnut Hill Hospital remains a durable and sustainable resource for the eastern Montgomery County and northwest Philadelphia communities,” Temple’s CEO Michael A. Young said in a news release.

Temple Health will manage the newly-named Temple Health-Chestnut Hill Hospital following the acquisition, which must be approved by state regulators and Tower Health bondholders owed $1.3 billion. The hospital is licensed for 148 beds.

The deal comes 7 months after Tower and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic terminated talks on a Chestnut Hill deal.

If the sale to Temple and partners is completed it will free Tower from another of of the money-losing hospital it acquired in 2017 for $426 million, leading to massive losses at the health system based in Berks County. In June, Tower sold the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, in western Chester County, for $8 million.

According to Philadelphia area health care industry sources, other health systems, including the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Prime Healthcare Services, also made offers in the last year or so for Chestnut Hill, either the real estate alone or as a functioning hospital, that Tower rejected.

Chestnut Hill had an operating loss of $13 million on $92 million in revenue in the nine months that ended March 31. The deficit would be great if losses from doctors employed by Tower in Chestnut Hill were included. Tower’s overall operating loss during that period was $137 million on $1.7 billion in revenue.

More importantly, Tower’s cash reserves, which it needs for the day-to-day operations of its businesses, have continued to dwindle.

“This transaction helps to advance Tower Health’s new strategic focus on our service area in Berks, Northern Chester, and Western Montgomery counties, as well as St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health,” Tower’s CEO P. Sue Perrotty said.

A strategic shift for Temple

The purchase of Chestnut Hill adds to Temple’s new bid to expand under chief executive Mike Young. Last year, Temple Health acquired the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America in the Crescentville neighborhood of Philadelphia and is turning it into a women’s hospital.

Four years ago, Temple University’s board embarked on an effort to restructure its health system, including the potential sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center and Jeanes Hospital, with the goal of securing its future as a vital provider of health care services in its core North Philadelphia market.

Temple Health is better off financially than it’s been in many years thanks to improved operations and a $305 million cash infusion last fall from the sale of its half of Health Partners Plans Inc., a Medicaid insurer, to Thomas Jefferson University, but any at a time of widespread staff shortages and narrow — if any ― profit margins is inherently risky, experts say.

Jefferson had also agreed to buy Fox Chase, but backed out of the deal in the early months of the pandemic.

Montgomery County-based Redeemer Health, which has reported five straight years of operating losses, is in a somewhat unusual position to be making an acquisition given that in May it announced that it was testing the market to see if anyone was interested in partnering with or buying the 239-bed Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook.

For the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, which has also been involved in efforts to help St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by financially backstopping owners Tower and Drexel, the Chestnut Hill acquisition could help it secure training spots for its medical students.