This brings us to the fourth big error, the nation’s botched response to the pandemic. President Trump has largely left things up to the states when it comes to the response, which has ended up a muddled hodgepodge. It’s not difficult to connect the dots between the severity of the health care crisis caused by the virus – more than 200,000 American have died so far – and the economic crisis – one-fifth of workers are still either unemployed, had their hours reduced or suffered a pay cut. All other developed economies across the globe have managed the pandemic better than we have – their infection and death rates are much lower than ours. So too is their unemployment.