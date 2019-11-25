Investor Warren “Pete” Musser, who backed risk-takers for decades and rode the dot.com boom to rarefied heights before crashing to earth, died Sunday night at age 92, his friend, Philadelphia attorney Richard Sprague, confirmed.
“It’s a terrible, terrible shock,” Sprague said Monday. “He was recovering, we all thought, from a terrible incident that happened a little over a month ago,” when Musser returned from dinner to his Main Line home, fell, and was exposed to a wet autumn evening until friends checking on him brought him inside hours later. Musser had been recovering at a nearby nursing facility, Sprague said, when an aide found him dead this morning. Administrators at the facility declined to confirm details.
Musser’s work inspired generations of entrepreneurs who credited him with playing a role in their success.
“Pete Musser’s legacy as a talented visionary in the Philadelphia investment community will live on for generations,” said Michael DiPiano, managing general partner at NewSpring Capital in Radnor. “I feel lucky to have viewed him as a colleague and a mentor. Much of the Philadelphia investment and entrepreneurial community both directly and indirectly have as their roots the firm he built, and him as their mentor.”
Musser studied industrial engineering at Lehigh University and was from 1953 to 2001 the head of Safeguard Scientifics (originally Lancaster Corp.), which invested successively in small industrial, telecommunications, electronics, Internet and other firms, and trained Philadelphia-area investment professionals, some of whom went on to found their own investment groups.
Along with the late Raymond Perelman, Robert A. Fox and others, Musser was part of a generation of generalist investors who bought and sold small industrial companies. Musser was more adventurous than others in backing new technologies. In 1963 Musser and his partners sold Philadelphia investor Ralph Roberts the first of the cable TV systems that became Comcast Corp., the biggest company now based in the city.
Musser encouraged the founders of QVC, the home-shopping network based in West Chester, and was an early backer of Novell Corp., whose profitable 1985 initial public stock offering helped launch Safeguard into its early Internet investments.
By the mid-1990s, Safeguard was at the center of a constellation of investment firms, based in the office complex around Safeguard’s offices near King of Prussia, with early capital provided in part by the Pennsylvania state and Philadelphia city pension funds.
Musser hoped Safeguard and its allied firms would grow into a venture capital and start-up system to rival Silicon Valley and the Boston area. But Safeguard-backed stocks such as Internet Capital Group and VerticalNet lost most of their value in the 2001 dot.com bust, and Musser, who had taken loans from brokers backed by his Safeguard shares to buy stock in dot.com firms, stepped down from his Safeguard post later that year.
He continued to invest in area companies and meet venture capitalists and aspiring tech bosses at the Radnor Hotel for morning breakfast meetings into his 90s.
Musser’s past proteges included Ira Lubert, founder of Lubert-Adler (real estate), LLR (private equity) and several other specialized Philadelphia investment firms that together invest more than $10 billion, including more than $1 billion in Pennsylvania state funds.
Musser’s favorite charities included the Philadelphia council of the Boy Scouts of America, which named a group of camps in Musser’s honor, and Lehigh, his alma mater. Twice divorced, Musser is survived by two sons, a daughter and five grandchildren, according to Sprague. Funeral arrangements are pending.