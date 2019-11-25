Musser hoped Safeguard and its allied firms would grow into a venture capital and start-up system to rival Silicon Valley and the Boston area. But Safeguard-backed stocks such as Internet Capital Group and VerticalNet lost most of their value in the 2001 dot.com bust, and Musser, who had taken loans from brokers backed by his Safeguard shares to buy stock in dot.com firms, stepped down from his Safeguard post later that year.