Wawa was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit Thursday, a week after it disclosed a data breach that exposed customers’ credit card information at potentially all of its stores.
The suit accuses Wawa of failing to protect consumers from the cyberattack that went undetected for several months. The breach compromised cardholder names, numbers, and expiration dates used in-store and at gas pumps. The complaint, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, alleges Wawa failed to take adequate steps to protect its computer systems from being breached, and then failed to detect the breach for months.
“The data breach was the inevitable result of Wawa’s inadequate data security measures and cavalier approach to data security,” the complaint said. “Victims of the data breach have had their sensitive Card Information compromised, had their privacy rights violated, been exposed to the increased risk of fraud and identify theft, lost control over their personal and financial information, and otherwise have been injured.”
The suit, filed by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner of Haverford, accuses Wawa of negligence, breach of contract, and violations of state consumer protection laws. It seeks unspecified damages and attorneys fees, but says the issue involves more than $5 million.
A Wawa spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
Wawa found malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10 and contained it by Dec. 12, the convenience store chain said last week. The malware had been running on its systems since March 4 and was on most of store systems by April 22, CEO Chris Gheysens wrote customers last week.
Debit card pin numbers, credit card security codes, and driver’s license information were not affected by the malware, and the attack posed no risk to ATM machines, according to Wawa.
Wawa has said it reported its large-scale data breach to the FBI and doesn’t know who launched the cyberattack.
Wawa has more than 850 stores in six states and the District of Columbia, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company, which had more than a $12 billion in sales in 2018, serves about 700 million customers annually, a spokesperson told The Inquirer in April.
The lawsuit was filed by Tabitha Hans-Arroyo, a Woodbury Heights, N.J. woman who claims she went to Wawa on a “near-daily basis" during the data breach. She said someone fraudulently tried to spend $2,535.15 on her Capital One credit card on Tuesday, and as a result the credit card company locked her accounts the day before Christmas. She said Capital One referred her to a call center that confirmed that her card had been compromised in the Wawa data breach, the complaint said.
“This could not have occurred at a worse time,” said Benjamin F. Johns, attorney at Chimicles Schwartz Kriner which is handling the case. “People like our client had their cards frozen right around the holiday period and it just added insult to injury. Until she gets a new card, she doesn’t have access to credit. And that has caused a real world personal harm for our clients."
Johns said he didn’t know if Hans-Arroyo was prevented from buying holiday presents.
Wawa has said it will pay for a year of identity theft protection and credit monitoring for affected consumers who call 1-844-386-9559 (activation code: 4H2H3T9H6). The company has also told customers to closely review account statements for unauthorized charges. Under federal law, customers who notify their card company shortly after discovering fraudulent charges won’t have to pay those charges.
The credit monitoring is too little too late, according to the complaint.
“This belated remedy does nothing to protect against the millions of customers who had their sensitive data exposed to criminals for nearly nine months, and does not ensure protection from fraud going forward,” the lawsuit said.
Attorney Johns did not put a price tag on the suit. He said the number of plaintiffs could be “massive." If the case is given class action status, the firm will try to recover out-of-pocket expenses, the costs of credit monitoring for plaintiffs, and something to cover “the time and hassle of trying to get a new card.”
In 2017, Target Stores paid $18.5 million to settle a similar case, a breach that compromised the data of millions of customers.