Voters in New Jersey overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Nov. 3 to legalize regulated cannabis. That law, which made New Jersey the first state in the Mid Atlantic region to legalize weed, will go into effect on Jan. 1, though it may take a year or more for a program to be enacted. Despite passage of the measure, police in the state continue to arrest about 100 people a day on low level marijuana charges, according to advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey.