“Hemp is a versatile plant,” said the long-time cannabis enthusiast. “It’s everything you need, and it’s all in one plant. It’s food, it’s medicine, it’s biofuels. We can build houses from hemp. It can be turned into bioplastics that are already being used as components in BMWs. And it’s our history. The Declaration of Independence was printed on hemp paper, and the sails of colonial ships were created from hemp fiber. It was stupid to make it illegal for 70 years”