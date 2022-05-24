Local voters this November may get to decide whether Philadelphia International Airport becomes its own city department. There is a proposal in the works that might land on the ballot and, if passed, would elevate the city’s aviation division.

The division of aviation, which oversees Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE), currently falls under the Department of Commerce. A proposal to change the city charter — backed by Mayor Jim Kenney and outgoing airport CEO Chellie Cameron — would turn the division into a standalone aviation department, with the director reporting to the mayor.

Airport officials say the change will help streamline operations at a division that manages one of the biggest budgets in the city. The head of the new department would have signing authority for grants and contracts, and more say over staffing. The aviation division’s $388 million operating budget is the third largest among city departments.

What else you need to know ...

PSERs emails show internal tensions: A new set of previously private PSERs emails document the PSERS fund management’s attitude toward former State Treasurer Torsella and how it dealt with his concerns.

Kickback allegations roil Par Funding case: In perhaps the most remarkable subplot that has unfolded from the Par Funding investment scandal in Philadelphia, the court-appointed receiver in the case says Stephen Odzer paid $9 million in cash “kickbacks or commissions” to Par Funding founder Joseph LaForte to borrow $93 million.

Buying weed on the way to the Shore: As of now, there aren’t any recreational marijuana dispensaries at the Jersey Shore, so you have to buy it elsewhere in New Jersey before you get to the coast.

The state’s largest electric utilities are poised to pass along significant price increases -- up to 46% -- from power generators on June 1.