WHYY named Sarah Glover, a former staff photographer for The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and currently managing editor of Minnesota Public Radio’s MPR News, as its new vice president for news and civic engagement, the Philadelphia NPR affiliate said on its web site Wednesday.

Glover, who will oversee all digital radio and TV newsgathering, is scheduled to start July 25, replacing Sandra Clark who left WHYY in February to become chief executive of StoryCorps, a Brooklyn nonprofit that shares the stories of ordinary Americans.

“Philly has always been good to me,” Glover said on Facebook. “Thank you, Team WHYY, for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Greater Philadelphia with you. I’m excited to take on the role of Vice President of News.”

She did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

In a statement to staff, WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo described Glover, who has been in her current position at Minnesota public radio for 15 months, as a “nationally recognized leader in news and social media strategy with 24 years of progressive experience as a news executive,” according to the WHYY article.

“Sarah Glover’s experience spans every aspect of contemporary news coverage, including broadcast and digital reporting, multimedia content and photojournalism,” said Marrazzo in the article. “She also pairs this experience with an in-depth understanding of the importance of marketing and revenue generation that is necessary for success in today’s media marketplace.”

Glover’s experience in Philadelphia, in addition to nearly a decade at The Inquirer and more than three years at The Daily News, includes two years as social media editor at NBC10 Philadelphia. Her LinkedIn profile indicated that she worked for more than six years in New York as manager of social media strategy at NBC Owned Television Stations, a collection of local stations.

A media leader, Glover served two terms, from 2015 through 2019, as president of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Like many news organizations, including The Inquirer, WHYY has experienced significant turnover in its journalists during the pandemic. The Inquirer reported in February that from the beginning of 2021, at least 25 newsroom WHYY staffers — about half — had left or given notice.