Eric Griffin, Mobile Outfitters, accessories for cellphones: “We implemented healthcare in an innovative way at our 27-person company: All employees get a ‘gold’ plan for a flat $30 a month. All employees get $140 a year back in to their account to cover co-pays and promote making healthy choices, like going to the doctor when you feel sick. This $30 a month includes short- and long-term disability, life insurance, and an employee assistance program. We had nearly every employee enroll in the program when we launched. Our goal was to offer healthcare that everyone wants to take, can afford, and is willing to use. For example, many companies offer health insurance that hourly or front-line employees can’t afford, and even if they do sign up, they refrain from using it because of the cost of co-pays.”