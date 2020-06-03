Play some tunes: The Ram features Fiat’s wonderful stereo system, something I like more and more each time I test one of its models. Big 12-inch screen, easy to operate, and sound is an A- (with the 19-speaker Harman Kardon version, which came as part of the $2,995 Rebel12 package, which added power heated front seats and more). You’d think Billy Idol would have offered his voice for the nav, though (“with a Rebel 12, she cried, 'More, more, more. Ow.’ ”).