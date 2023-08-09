Bam Margera arrested at the Radnor Hotel

Former Jackass star Bam Margera was arrested in Radnor Township following an incident at the Radnor Hotel early Wednesday morning, a police source told The Inquirer.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

Radnor police received a call about an argument between a man and a woman at the Radnor Hotel around 3 or 4 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they allegedly found Margera intoxicated. He was arrested and brought to the local police station, and was released later Wednesday morning to a friend, the source said.

Margera’s lawyer Michael T. van der Veen did not immediately return a request for comment.

Advertisement

The incident is the latest in a string of troubles for the former MTV star. Last month, a Chester County judge ruled that Margera will go to trial on charges that he assaulted his brother, Jesse, and made terroristic threats toward family members in April.

As part of that case, Magisterial District Judge Albert Michael Iacocca ordered that Margera remain within the five-county Philadelphia region until the matter is resolved. He also ordered that Margera report to a rehabilitation center in Devon, and that he is to cooperate with random drug and alcohol screenings. Margera was also told to avoid criminal contact with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend.

Additionally, as part of Margera’s bail release conditions, he was ordered to take part in “no drug or alcohol use.” It was not immediately clear how his arrest Wednesday might effect his ongoing court case.

Last month, Iacocca warned Margera to abide by his bail terms.

“You don’t have an excuse for this,” Iacocca said. “This is not a joke. This is not a movie. This is life.”