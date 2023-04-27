Bam Margera has turned himself in, pleads not guilty to assault charges

Days after Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for his arrest, former Jackass star Bam Margera turned himself in at a Chester County courthouse Thursday morning, facing charges that he allegedly assaulted his brother and made terroristic threats toward other family members.

Margera’s attorney, Michael T. van der Veen, said that he pleaded not guilty. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

“Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence,” van der Veen said in a statement. “The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits.”

Pennsylvania State Police announced an arrest warrant for Margera on Monday after responding to a disturbance at Margera’s home on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township late Sunday morning. In that incident, Margera allegedly punched his brother, Jesse, and threatened to kill all the occupants of the house, including his father, Phil.

Jeese told police that Margera banged on his locked bedroom door early on Sunday, and left a signed note that threatened them if they thought about calling the police, according to court documents. Jesse Margera added that he then found the Jackass star urinating into the kitchen sink. Margera then allegedly struck his brother in the right side of the face.

Margera fled the scene, taking off into a wooded area near the home, according to court documents. Police had not been able to locate him since responding to the disturbance on Sunday.

Margera is now being charged with several misdemeanors, including making terroristic threats to his father, brother, and two others, as well as simple assault and harassment. His next court date is May 25, court records indicate.